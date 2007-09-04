Barack Obama (D) - Issues Stance

Iraq War

Obama points out that he has opposed to the Iraq War from the beginning. If elected, Obama says he would immediately begin withdrawing troops engaged in combat operations at about one or two brigades every month. The withdrawal would be complete by the end of next year. Obama says he would also call for a new constitutional convention in Iraq that would include the United Nations and would not adjorn until an agreement of reconciliation is met. He would also increase diplomacy with all the nations in the region on behalf of a new regional security compact. Obama pledges to confront the "ongoing humanitarian disaster in Iraq."

Healthcare

Obama wants to lower healthcare costs and ensure affordable and high-quality health care for all. Obama claims his plan will save a typical American family up to $2,500 every year on premiums. To do this he says he will provide affordable, comprehensive and protable health coverage for every American. He wants to modernize the healthcare system to contain increasing healthcare costs and improve the quality of patient care. He also promotes prevention and strengthening public health to prevent disease and protect against disasters.

Obama's plan will create a new national health plan to allow individuals without access to affordable insurance coverage to buy coverage similar to that available to members of Congress. He says his plan will guarantee eligibility, have comprehensive benefits, affordable premiums, co-pays and deductibles, subsidies, simplify paperwork and reign in health costs, be easy to enroll, be portable, and be accountable for quality and efficiency.

He says he will create a National Health Insurance Exchange to help those who want to purchase private insurance. He will also required employers that don't offer a meaningfull contribution to the cost of healthcare coverage for their employees to contribute toward the national plan. Obama will require mandatory coverage of all children. He says he will expand eligibility for Medicaid and the State Children's Health Insurance Program. Obama says his plan allows for state to continues healthcare reform.

Obama also pledges to modermize the healthcare system and to promote prevention and strenghten public healthcare.

Education

Barack Obama supports increasing funding for the Head Start program to provide preschool children. He wants to improve teacher quality through innovation, increase teacher pay, reform and fund No Child Left Behind, modifythe certification and teacher preparation process to support teachers at all stages of their careers, improve testing and accountability, give more high school students access to rigorous college-level courses, and expand summer learning opportunities. For higher education, Obama wants to increase federal college aid, and free up money for student aid and protect student borrowers.

Immigration

Obama wants to create secure borders by adding more personnel, infrastructure, and technology on the border and at the nation's ports of entry. He wants to remove incentives to enter illegally by cracking down on employers who hire illegal immigrants. He says legal immigration needs to be improved by providing protections for legal immigrant workers, increase the number of people into the country legally, reduce fees for legal immigrants seeking to become citizens, and improve the speed and accuracy of background checks.

Obama supports a system that requires undocumented immigrants that are in good standing to pay a fine, learn English, not commit crimes, go to the back of the line for citizenship, and then after all those conditions are met, be granted the opportunity to stay in the United States.

Obama believes that legal immigrants who have fought for the U.S. overseas should have expedited procedures towards citizenship.

Energy and Environment

Obama wants to raise fuel economy standards, expand the use of E85 and other renewable fuels, set a national standard for low carbon fuels that would reduce emissions and gas consumption. To protect the environment, Obama wants to limit the causes of global warming by increase fuel efficiency standards, lower the carbon in fuels, encourage auto manufacturers to build more advanced vehicles, and provide flexibility for manufacturers. He also wants to clean up America's water, regulate factory farms, preserved the Great Lakes and water in the West, reduce mercury pollution and lead poisoning, and protect national forests.

Poverty

To fight poverty Obama wants to expand trasitional jobs and career pathways, ensure freedom to unionize, help youth connect with growing job sectors, improve transportation, increase capital in undeserved communities, create a national network of public-private business incubators, get broadband Internet into more communities, and provide supports for ex-offenders.

He also wants to e xpand the earned income tax credit, raise the minimum wage, promote responsible fatherhood, and expand paid medical leave.

America Overseas

Barack Obama wants to strenghten America's position in the world in five specific ways: First, to bring a responsible end to the war in Iraq and refocus on the critical challenges in the broader region. Second, to rebuild and transform the military to meet 21st-century threats. Third, to marshal a global effort to secure, destroy, and stop the spread of weapons of mass destruction. Fourth, to renew the alliances and partnerships necessary to meet common challenges, such as terrorism and climate change. And fifth, to strengthen impoverished, weak and ungoverned countries that have become the most fertile breeding grounds for transnational threats like terror and pandemic disease and the smuggling of deadly weapons.

His plans also include taking weapons out of terrorists' hands, stopping nuclear terrorists, preventing avian flu pandemic, ending the conflict in Congo, and stopping genocide in Darfur.

Homeland Security

To improve security at home, Obama wants to make sure chemical plants are protected, keep track of spent nuclear fuel, have plans for evacuating special needs populations and reuniting families after emergencies, keeping drinking water safe, and protect the public from readioactive releases.

Seniors

Barack Obama says he will make sure that seniors have the retirement security they've earned, affordable, high-quality healthcare, a dependable safety net to shelter them from poverty, and protection from fraud and abuse.

Veterans

Obama says he is committed to helping the heroes who defend our nation today and the veterans who fought in years past. He says he has worked to shelter and rehabilitate homeless veterans, fought for Illinois veterans' fair share of disability benefits, helped feed recovering wounded vets, helped with legislation in treating Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). Obama also worked to ease the transition of new veterans into society.

Women

Obama is pro-choice. He opposes overturning Roe v. Wade. He supports expanded access to contraception, health information and preventive services to help reduce unintended pregnancies.