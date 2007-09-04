Barack Obama (D) - Issues Stance
Iraq War
Healthcare
Obama wants to lower healthcare costs and ensure affordable and high-quality health care for all. Obama claims his plan will save a typical American family up to $2,500 every year on premiums. To do this he says he will provide affordable, comprehensive and protable health coverage for every American. He wants to modernize the healthcare system to contain increasing healthcare costs and improve the quality of patient care. He also promotes prevention and strengthening public health to prevent disease and protect against disasters.
Obama's plan will create a new national health plan to allow individuals without access to affordable insurance coverage to buy coverage similar to that available to members of Congress. He says his plan will guarantee eligibility, have comprehensive benefits, affordable premiums, co-pays and deductibles, subsidies, simplify paperwork and reign in health costs, be easy to enroll, be portable, and be accountable for quality and efficiency.
He says he will create a National Health Insurance Exchange to help those who want to purchase private insurance. He will also required employers that don't offer a meaningfull contribution to the cost of healthcare coverage for their employees to contribute toward the national plan. Obama will require mandatory coverage of all children. He says he will expand eligibility for Medicaid and the State Children's Health Insurance Program. Obama says his plan allows for state to continues healthcare reform.
Obama also pledges to modermize the healthcare system and to promote prevention and strenghten public healthcare.
Education
Barack Obama supports increasing funding for the Head Start program to provide preschool children. He wants to improve teacher quality through innovation, increase teacher pay, reform and fund No Child Left Behind, modifythe certification and teacher preparation process to support teachers at all stages of their careers, improve testing and accountability, give more high school students access to rigorous college-level courses, and expand summer learning opportunities. For higher education, Obama wants to increase federal college aid, and free up money for student aid and protect student borrowers.
Immigration
Obama wants to create secure borders by adding more personnel, infrastructure, and technology on the border and at the nation's ports of entry. He wants to remove incentives to enter illegally by cracking down on employers who hire illegal immigrants. He says legal immigration needs to be improved by providing protections for legal immigrant workers, increase the number of people into the country legally, reduce fees for legal immigrants seeking to become citizens, and improve the speed and accuracy of background checks.
Obama supports a system that requires undocumented immigrants that are in good standing to pay a fine, learn English, not commit crimes, go to the back of the line for citizenship, and then after all those conditions are met, be granted the opportunity to stay in the United States.
Obama believes that legal immigrants who have fought for the U.S. overseas should have expedited procedures towards citizenship.
Energy and Environment
Obama wants to raise fuel economy standards, expand the use of E85 and other renewable fuels, set a national standard for low carbon fuels that would reduce emissions and gas consumption. To protect the environment, Obama wants to limit the causes of global warming by increase fuel efficiency standards, lower the carbon in fuels, encourage auto manufacturers to build more advanced vehicles, and provide flexibility for manufacturers. He also wants to clean up America's water, regulate factory farms, preserved the Great Lakes and water in the West, reduce mercury pollution and lead poisoning, and protect national forests.
Poverty
To fight poverty Obama wants to expand trasitional jobs and career pathways, ensure freedom to unionize, help youth connect with growing job sectors, improve transportation, increase capital in undeserved communities, create a national network of public-private business incubators, get broadband Internet into more communities, and provide supports for ex-offenders.
He also wants to expand the earned income tax credit, raise the minimum wage, promote responsible fatherhood, and expand paid medical leave.
America Overseas
Barack Obama wants to strenghten America's position in the world in five specific ways: First, to bring a responsible end to the war in Iraq and refocus on the critical challenges in the broader region. Second, to rebuild and transform the military to meet 21st-century threats. Third, to marshal a global effort to secure, destroy, and stop the spread of weapons of mass destruction. Fourth, to renew the alliances and partnerships necessary to meet common challenges, such as terrorism and climate change. And fifth, to strengthen impoverished, weak and ungoverned countries that have become the most fertile breeding grounds for transnational threats like terror and pandemic disease and the smuggling of deadly weapons.
His plans also include taking weapons out of terrorists' hands, stopping nuclear terrorists, preventing avian flu pandemic, ending the conflict in Congo, and stopping genocide in Darfur.
Homeland Security
To improve security at home, Obama wants to make sure chemical plants are protected, keep track of spent nuclear fuel, have plans for evacuating special needs populations and reuniting families after emergencies, keeping drinking water safe, and protect the public from readioactive releases.
Seniors
Barack Obama says he will make sure that seniors have the retirement security they've earned, affordable, high-quality healthcare, a dependable safety net to shelter them from poverty, and protection from fraud and abuse.
Veterans
Women
Obama is pro-choice. He opposes overturning Roe v. Wade. He supports expanded access to contraception, health information and preventive services to help reduce unintended pregnancies.
LGBT
Barack Obama supports civil unions and opposes a constitutional ban on gay marriages. Obama wants to expand hate crime statutes, fight workplace discrimination, repeal the "Don't Ask Don't Tell" policy, and fight AIDS worldwide.
