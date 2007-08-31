Caruthersville: 'Itty Bitty Town with a Big Heart'

By: Holly Brantley

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. - It's been a tough time for people living in the Pemiscot County town of Caruthersville. Just this week, they buried a hometown hero and saw several large fights. Plus, folks are still recovering from last year's tornado.

But things are looking up, starting with a DREAM, and a hometown football game.

Caruthersville, has been selected to take part in the 2007 DREAM Initiative. DREAM stands for Downtown Revitalization and Economic Assistance for Missouri.

It's a program that's designed to provide small and mid-sized towns the same access to economic development tools as larger cities. The three-year program allows the towns access to state supported programs which pay for things like road improvements, historic preservation, and job creation.

"We want people to come to our downtown," said Jean Trainor of Little Pizza Heaven. "I think we really need this. Good things are happening and we're excited about it."

Meanwhile, Friday marks the first time the Caruthersville Football Tigers take the field since the F-4 tornado. It's also the first time since losing 2005 graduate, Cpl. Rickey Bell.