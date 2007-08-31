Police Search for Robbery Suspect

By: Christy Hendricks

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - The Cape Girardeau Police search for a robbery suspect accused of stealing a purse.

Mikeem R. Daniel, 17, of Haywood City, Missouri, faces felony robbery charges. He allegedly distracted and struck a female victim before grabbing her purse August 23 on the corner of Themis and Water Streets.

His bond is set at $100,000.