Cape Girardeau, MO

Police Search for Robbery Suspect

By: Christy Hendricks

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - The Cape Girardeau Police search for a robbery suspect accused of stealing a purse.

Mikeem R. Daniel, 17, of Haywood City, Missouri, faces felony robbery charges.  He allegedly distracted and struck a female victim before grabbing her purse August 23 on the corner of Themis and Water Streets.

His bond is set at $100,000.

Anyone with information about Daniel is asked to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621. 

