Police Arrest Suspect in Lake County Death

By: Christy Hendricks

RIDGELY, Tenn. - Police arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a Ridgely, Tennessee man Friday.

Melissa Blackburn Newsom, 37, faces vehicular homicide and burglary of a motor vehicle charges. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Newsom has a lengthy crime history.

State prison laborers found the body 69-year-old Charles McElyea about 11 a.m. Thursday at the old city dump in Ridgely. His body was sent to Nashville for an autopsy.