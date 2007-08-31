Police Arrest Suspect in Lake County Death - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ridgely, TN

Police Arrest Suspect in Lake County Death

Melissa Blackburn Newsom Melissa Blackburn Newsom

Police Arrest Suspect in Lake County Death
By: Christy Hendricks

RIDGELY, Tenn. - Police arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a Ridgely, Tennessee man Friday.

Melissa Blackburn Newsom, 37, faces vehicular homicide and burglary of a motor vehicle charges. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Newsom has a lengthy crime history.

State prison laborers found the body 69-year-old Charles McElyea about 11 a.m. Thursday at the old city dump in Ridgely. His body was sent to Nashville for an autopsy.

Newsom remains in the Lake County Jail.

Powered by Frankly