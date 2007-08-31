Gifts for the Groom

By: Wes Wallace

FARMINGTON, Mo. - From the cake to the dress, it's all about the bride come wedding day.

"We wanted to change all that," said Mark Medley, co-founder of registeredgroom.com. "We're trying to break the mold of traditional wedding registries."

Mark and his brother Brent created the company to help grooms get the gifts they want.

"We do a lot of golf items, camping and outdoor stuff," said Brent. "What's really popular is our 50 gifts for under 50 dollars section."