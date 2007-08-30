Listen to Police Interview with Sen. Craig

Tape: Officer Accused Craig of Lying

By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - Minnesota Airport Police have released an audio tape of Senator Larry Craig and the undercover police officer who arrested Craig in an airport restroom.

The officer accused Craig of lying to him during an interrogation after the arrest.

On the tape, released today, the Idaho Republican senator, in turn, accuses the officer of soliciting him for sex.

Craig can also be heard saying he's not gay and that he doesn't do "these kinds of things." Craig also told the officer he "shouldn't be out to entrap people." Craig also said he didn't want to go to jail.

The officer responded that the lawmaker wouldn't go to jail if he cooperated. Craig pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct.