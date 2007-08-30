Campus Traditions

By: Wes Wallace & Heartland News

Three words. Gum. Hill. Dome. Ask Southeast Missouri State University students or alumni what they mean, and you'll get an immediate response.

The dome atop Academic Hall is probably Southeast's most famous landmark. Inside the round top, you'll find names and dates of previous students. While it's typically been off limits for most everyone, some groups are allowed in the hidden passage to the top. The white chalk graffiti has been around since at least the 1920's.

"Usually it's the President's student workers and the structural design students," said Diane Sides with University Relations. "In the past some students have managed to sneak inside, but not so much anymore."

Another tall task on campus...Cardiac Hill. The steep incline gives even the most fit Redhawk a challenge to ascend. Once there, you'll see one more popular campus tradition...the gum tree. No one really knows why or how it became such a sticky sight. There's actually been two trees. The first was blown over in a storm.

Back up to the Academic Hall dome, you can see the name Floyd written near the very top. Diane Sides says Floyd was a construction worker who spend his first (and last) day on the job writing his name. Apparently the president at the time caught Floyd, and fired him!

A long-standing tradition on the Murray State Campus in Murray, Kentucky is the shoe tree.