John McCain (R) - Biography

John McCain was born August 29, 1936. His father was a naval officer. McCain graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1958. McCain marries in 1965.

In 1967 he was deployed to Vietnam. On October 26, 1967, McCain went on a bombing mission over North Vietnam when his plan was struck by a missile. He became of prisoner of war for five and a half years. McCain was released in 1973.

McCain was elected to the U.S. Congress in 1982. He became a U.S. Senator in 1987. He ran for president in 2000.

His awards include several taxpayer best friend and hero awards by the National Taxpayers Union and Americans for Tax Reform. He received the National Taxpayers Union "Taxpayers' Friend" award, John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award. He has written three books.