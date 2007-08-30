Science Day 2007 Teacher Award

Craftmasters' KidSMART and KFVS are teaming up to honor three Heartland science teachers on Science Day. Science Day 2007 will take place on Wednesday, October 3, 2007, beginning at 4:00 p.m. at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.

We encourage you to nominate your favorite science teacher for this recognition. All forms must be received at Craftmasters' KidSMART on or before September 20, 2007.

Click HERE for the Science Day 2007 Teacher Award Nomination form.