Science Day 2007 Teacher Award
Craftmasters' KidSMART and KFVS are teaming up to honor three Heartland science teachers on Science Day. Science Day 2007 will take place on Wednesday, October 3, 2007, beginning at 4:00 p.m. at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.
We encourage you to nominate your favorite science teacher for this recognition. All forms must be received at Craftmasters' KidSMART on or before September 20, 2007.
Click HERE for the Science Day 2007 Teacher Award Nomination form.
ELIGIBILITY:
1. All nominees must be certified science teachers currently teaching in grades K-12.
2. Nominee must be a legal citizen of the United States.
3. Potential candidates must be teaching during the 2007-2008 school year.
4. Homeschooling teachers are NOT eligible.
5. Winners are responsible for all local, state, and federal taxes.
6. Winners are responsible for complying with local, state, and federal laws.
7. No substitution or transfer of prizes permitted.
8. Employees of Craftmasters' KidSMART, KFVS12 and Raycom Media, Inc., promotional sponsors, their subsidiaries, franchises, or affiliates or employees of advertising or service agencies or independent contractors are NOT eligible.
9. Individuals engaged in production or development of materials for this promotion are NOT eligible.
10. Persons who are immediate family of or who reside in the same household as any person in categories #8 or #9 are NOT eligible.
11. Offer void where prohibited or restricted by law.
12. Craftmasters' KidSMART is NOT responsible for nomination forms being lost, damaged, or overlooked for any reason whatsover.
13. No purchase necessary.
14. All finalists and winner must agree to allow Craftmasters' KidSMART and its sponsors to use the winners name, voice, picture, and likeness on television and in any other form of media for promotional purposes without compensation.
15. All finalists and winner must agree to allow KFVS12 news crew on location to video tape a segment featuring the finalist and their students to air during Heartland News.
16. For name of finalist and winner send a self-addressed stamped envelope to: 1st Regional KFVS12 "Science Day" Teacher Award c/o Craftmasters' KidSMART, P.O. Box 669, Sikeston, MO 63801. Finalists and Winner names will be released on October 1, 2007
