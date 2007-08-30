Spinach Recall - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Spinach Recall

By: Heartland News

Take a look in your refrigerator.  Another spinach recall comes from California-based "Metz Fresh."

It's recalling its bagged fresh spinach after some of it tested positive for salmonella.   The company says the product was distributed in the continental U.S. and Canada.

The recall includes 10 and 16 once bags as well as four pound cartons and cartons that contain four 2.5 pound bags.

The products have the tracking codes, 12208114, 12208214 and 12208314. 

So far there have been no reports of illness due to the spinach.

