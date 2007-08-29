Teacher Shortage Affects All Schools

By: Wes Wallace

A national study finds teachers are in short supply.

Retiring baby boomers, young teacher stress, and more opportunity elsewhere are some of the factors the study cites as contributing to the shortage.

"Every district wants the best teachers they can get and it's just not, you can't sit and wait on them, you gotta go after them," said Superintendent Done Moore with Scott County R-IV.

That's how the Kelly School District attracts new teachers.

"Fortunately I've been able to find a job easily and remain very happy in that job, said Marcie Hubbard, teacher with Kelly Schools.

It's Hubbard's second year with Kelly Schools.

She says the district had all the right answers when it came to finding work.

"When I started looking for jobs, I noticed this opening, and from the first day, I knew this was where I wanted to be. It was an easy choice for me," Hubbard said.

Superintendent Don Moore says active recruiting and competitive pay are ways his district attracts new teachers.

"There's fewer and fewer people going into the profession," Moore said.

That problem coupled with retiring baby boomer teachers and other factors contribute to teacher turnover just about everywhere.

"Teaching is tough. The expectations have grown higher," said Joe Bradsaw who spent 25 years teaching at Cape Central.

He explains why even new teachers grow attached to the same school.

"I found a place I liked, I found a place at home from day one and you can't beat being comfortable, plus Cape has fantastic kids," he said.