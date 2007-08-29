Rudy Giuliani (R) - Biography*

Rudy Giuliani was born in 1944 to a working class family in Brooklyn, New York. He attended Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School, Manhattan College, and New York University Law School.

He worked in the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York. Giuliani was the Associate Attorney General under the Reagan administration. In 1983, Giuliani became United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York. He became mayor of New York City in 1993.

As mayor Giuliani focused on cutting crime and fostering jobs. He cut taxes and helped turn a budget deficit into a surplus.

Giuliani became known worldwide after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. In 2002, he established Giuliani Partners, a consulting firm. He joined a law firm in 2005.

*No longer running for the presidency.