John Edwards (D) - Biography*

John Edwards was born in Seneca, South Carolina and raised in Robbins, North Carolina.

His father worked in the textile mills for 36 years and his mother ran a shop and worked at the post office.

Edwards became the first person in his family to attend college. He graduated from North Carolina State University in 1974 and earned a law degree from the University of North Caroliina at Chapel Hill in 1977.

Edwards was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1998. Senator Edwards focused on quality health care, better schools, protecting civil liberties, preserving the environment, saving Social Security and Medicare, and reforming the ways campaigns are financed. He served as a member of the Select Committee on Intelligence. He ran for vice president in 2004 with John Kerry.

He is the former Director of the Center on Poverty, Work, and Opportunity at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Edwards and his wife Elizabeth have had four children.

*No longer running for president.