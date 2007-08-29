61-mile Yard Sale Over Labor Day Weekend

By: Lauren Keith

Thursday kicks off the second annual 61-mile Yard Sale. It's a spin-off of the popular 100-mile yard Sale over the Memorial Day holiday in Southeast Missouri, except this time, the sale stretches along Highway 61 over the Labor Day weekend.

For 61 miles along Highway 61, shoppers can find numerous yard sales set up along the highway and into many of the towns. The sale stretches from Fruitland to Bloomsdale. Often, restaurants will have specials that day to entice bargain hunters to stop in their location.

61-mile Yard Sale organizer Jonathan Khourie says last year's event was so successful, vendors wanted to bring it back this year. Also, several new corporate sponsors jumped on board this year.

There's even a website with a map and tourist attractions you'll find along Highway 61. Pictures from last year's event show all kinds of items for sale from antiques to gently used clothing. Here are dates and times for this year's event.

The sale runs through Thursday, August 30th 5:00 p.m. - Dusk

Friday, August 31st 7:00 a.m. - ?

Saturday, September 1st 7:00 a.m. - ?



The official South start/stop point is Pizza Inn in Fruitland.

The official North start/stop point is Bloomsdale.



Khourie says most vendors set up on Friday, but there will be some open on Thursday for all those early bird bargain hunters. Also, Khourie reminds drivers to pay attention as Highway 61 will have extra traffic due to the sales this Labor Day Weekend.

For more information, visit their Web site to see a map and tourist attractions.