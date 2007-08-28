Hillary Clinton (D) - Issues Stance*

Iraq War Hillary Clinton opposes permanent bases in Iraq. She believes in a reduced residual force to train Iraqi troops, providing logistical support, and conducting counterterrorism operations. Hillary's Iraq Troop Protection and Reduction Act of 2007 would: Require President Bush to begin removing the troops from Iraq within 90 days of passage, or Congress will revoke authorization for the war.

Put an end to the blank check to the Iraqi government and give them real benchmarks with real consequences if they fail to meet them.

Require the Secretary of Defense to certify that all troops sent to Iraq have the training and equipment they need.

Healthcare

Hillary says she will work for universal healthcare. Hillary's American Health Choices Plan covers all Americans and improves healthcare by lowering costs and improving quality. She says her healthcare plan will be affordable, available and reliable. Under her plan Americans would be offered the same choice of health plan options available to memebers of Congress and be guaranteed quality coverage. Clinton says the plan works for lower premiums and increased security, promotes shared responsibility between insurance and drug companies, providers, individuals, employers and the government. She also ensures her plan will provide affordable health coverage for all and is fiscally responsible so as to honor priorities.

Clinton has worked to create the Vaccines for Children program and the State Children's Health Insurance Program. As First Lady, she introduced a plan to provide full coverage for all Americans, which was defeated after aggressive opposition.

Education

Clinton says as president she will attract and support outstanding teachers and principals, reform No Child Left Behind, help create early Head Start, and give new parents support and training. She has also proposed a national pre-k initiative that would provide quality pre-kindergarten to all children. She also wants to make college more affordable.

Energy and Global Warming

Clinton says she will lead the charge to stop global warming by investing in clean energy technologies, establishing a national market-based program to reduce global warming pollution, increasing our fuel efficiency, and restoring the United States' rightful place as a leader in international efforts to address the problem of climate change. She introduced a plan to Congress that would create a Strategic Energy Fund that would invest $50 billion into research, development, and deployment of renewable energy, energy efficiency, clean coal technology, ethanol and other homegrown biofuels, etc.

Middle Class

Hillary Clinton says America's middle class is working harder for less pay. If elected, she says she will make healthcare affordable and accessible to every American, reduce the cost of energy and make America energy independent, expand access to affordable, high-quality child care, make college more affordable, protect families from predatory lenders and help them avoid foreclosures, increase the minimum wage, create good jobs with good wages to expand the middle class, balance the federal budget so we don't pass today's massive debts to the next generation, reward savings, protect pensions, and provide greater retirement security.

Parents and Children

Clinton says she will work for legislation to provide respite care for caregivers of elderly and disabled Americans, h elp to pass the Family and Medical Leave Act to enable new parents to take time off without losing their jobs, and expanding it to make it available to more parents and to provide for longer leave, a dvocate for adoption and for abused and neglected children, p rotect children against violence and sexual content in the media and studying the impact of electronic media on children's cognitive, social, and physical development, and p rovide meaningful support to households, called "kinship care" families, where grandparents and other relatives are raising children.

America's Standing

Clinton says America must remain a preeminent leader for peace and freedom and work with other nations and institutions to reach common goals. She supports public schools in developing countries in an effort to achieve universal primary education for the 77 million children around the world who aren't in school because they are too poor. She encourages global coalitions to tackle problems like climate change, poverty, AIDS, and terrorism. She also advocates in engaging America's enemies.

Veterans

Clinton says once America's troops have fulfilled their obligations to the country, the country must fulfill its obligations to them. She has proposed fully funding veterans' healthcare system and providing intensive care for vets suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injuries, reducing the red tape wounded service members and veterans face, increasing pay and benefits for troops and their families, expanding educational benefits for those who serve, providing support and assistance for the children, spouses, and families of those troops who make the ultimate sacrifice for the United States

Women

Clinton is pro-choice. She has worked for access to family planning services, including for low-income women.

Government Reform

Hillary Clinton says government needs to be transparent with a system of checks and balances. She proposes b anning Cabinet officials from lobbying a Hillary Clinton administration, s trengthening whistleblower protections, c reating a public service academy, e nding abuse of no-bid government contracts and posting all contracts online, cutting 500,000 government contractors, r estoring the Office of Technology Assessment, publishing budgets for every government agency, i mplementing Results America Initiative to track government effectiveness, t racking and eliminating corporate welfare, and expanding voting access and safeguarding voting machines.

Voting

Clinton advocates for fair and honest elections. She introduced a bill that would p rovide a paper trail for every vote cast, d esignate Election Day as a national holiday, a llows same-day registration, m inimizes long lines at the polls, m ake sure impartial officials administer the elections, a llow the attorney general to bring suit against anyone using deceptive practices to keep voters from voting, and h elp states invest in better voting technology.

*No longer running for the presidency.