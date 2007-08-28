Joe Biden (D) - Biography

Joe Biden was born November 20, 1942 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. He's the oldest of four children in an Irish-Catholic family. His father was a car salesman in Delaware.

Biden graduated from the Univesity of Delaware and Syracuse Law School. He was elected to the United States Senate at age 29.

Biden served on the Senate's Foreign Relations Committee for 30 years and became chairman in January 2007.

He's worked in crafting many of the nation's crime laws. In 1994, the Biden Crime Law put more than 100,000 cops on American streets. Biden championed legislation in 1994 that helped set up shelters and a national hotline for women abused by husbands or boyfriends.