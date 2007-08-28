Racially Charged Graffiti Leaves Mark

By: Wes Wallace

MAYFIELD, Ky. - For nearly five days a graphic crime left a scar on Mayfield.

"It's offensive to both blacks and whites, and we don't want it here," said Police Chief Dale Murphey. "We took pictures of it as evidence and we'll prosecute this as high as we can, as a hate crime."

Several racial slurs were spray-painted on a building owned by John Wesley Lawson. He calls it a slap in the face and a big insult.