Racially Charged Graffiti Leaves Mark - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mayfield, KY

Racially Charged Graffiti Leaves Mark

By: Wes Wallace

MAYFIELD, Ky. - For nearly five days a graphic crime left a scar on Mayfield.

"It's offensive to both blacks and whites, and we don't want it here," said Police Chief Dale Murphey. "We took pictures of it as evidence and we'll prosecute this as high as we can, as a hate crime."

Several racial slurs were spray-painted on a building owned by John Wesley Lawson.  He calls it a slap in the face and a big insult.

Lawson left it up because he wanted the NAACP and federal investigators to see for themselves the graphic graffiti.  However, city leaders helped him paint over it because of an ordinance.

 

