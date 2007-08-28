Barack Obama (D) - Biography

Barack Obama was born August 4, 1961 in Hawaii. His father was from Kenya and mother from Kansas. They met will studying at the University of Hawaii.

Obama was raised in Hawaii and lived in Indonesia for a few years.

He graduated from Columbia University in 1983. He worked as community organizer in Chicago. He received a law degree from Harvard in 1991. He practiced as a civil rights lawyers and taught constitutional law in Chicago.

He served eight years in the Illinois State Senate where he worked to create the state Earned Income Tax Credit which provided over $100 million in tax cuts to Illinois families in three years.

He was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2004. He worked to pass a law allowing Americans to go online and see where tax dollars are spent. He's been a member of the Veterans' Affairs Committee and worked to secure disability pay for Illinois veterans. He's also worked to bring auto companies, unions, farmers, businesses and politicians of both parties together to promote the use of alternative fuels and higher fuel standards in cars.