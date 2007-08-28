Basketball Coach Arrested for Drunk Driving and Drugs

By: Heartland News

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. - A southern Illinois high school basketball coach is arrested for drunk driving and having illegal drugs.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, 37-year-old Christopher High School boy's varsity basketball coach Gary Gisher Junior was pulled over around 1:20 a.m. Friday.

This happened on Illinois Route 37 on the northern side of West Frankfort.

Gisher was arrested and booked into the county jail.

He has been cited for illegal possession of cannibis, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence.