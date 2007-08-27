Funeral Arrangements for Fallen Soldier - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Caruthersville, MO

Funeral Arrangements for Fallen Soldier

Funeral Arrangements for Fallen Soldier

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. - Visitation for Corporal Ricky Bell is Tuesday at 5:00 at the First Baptist Church in Caruthersville.

The funeral will be Wednesday morning at 11:00.

Bell, 21, was one of 14 soldiers who were in a Black Hawk helicopter when it crashed in norhtern Iraq.  Bell graduated from Caruthersville High School in 2005.

Powered by Frankly