Hillary Clinton (D) - Biography*

Clinton was born Hillary Dian Rodham on October 26, 1947. Clinton was raised in Park Ridge, Illinois. Her father started a small business selling draperies Hillary graduated from Wellesley College. She graduated from Yale Law School. She is married to Bill Clinton, the 42nd President of the United States, and was the First Lady of the United States from 1993 to 2001.

Clinton attended Wellesley College where she was chosen by her classmates to be the first-ever student commencement speaker. She graduated from Yale Law School and worked as an attorney for the Children's Defense Fund.

In 1975, she married Bill Clinton and their daughter Chelsea was born in 1980. In Arkanses, she ran a legal aid clinic for the poor and handled cases of foster care and child abuse. She was appointed to the board of the United States Legal Services Corporation, a federal nonprofit program that funds legal assistance for the poor at age 30. She has been named named one of the 100 most influential lawyers in America twice.

As First Lady, Clinton worked make adoption easier, to expand early learning and child care, to increase funding for breast cancer research, and to help veterans suffering from Gulf War syndrome who had too often been ignored in the past. She helped created the Adoption and Safe Families Act of 1997. She also fought for universal healthcare. Clinton helped develope the State Children's Health Insurance Program. She has written two books.

Hillary Clinton was elected to the United States Senate from New York in 2000. After the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, Hillary worked with her colleagues to secure the funds New York needed to recover and rebuild. She's worked to expand quality affordable healthcare. She has served on the Senate Armed Services Committee. She continues to advocate for children's issues in the Senate. She was reelected to the Senate in 2006.