Unusual Addition to Du Quoin State Fair Midway Menu

By: Carly O'Keefe

DU QUOIN, Ill. - State fairs are known for having yummy, diet wrecking food. Among the traditional treats--funnel cakes, elephant ears, and fried 'taters', at the Du Quoin State Fair you can find just about anything on a stick: corn dogs, fiddlesticks, chicken on a stick, cheese sticks--the list goes on and on.

There's a very unusual meat on a stick new to the Du Quoin State Fair this year. A vendor out of Melbourne, Florida is serving Alligator on a stick.

"It's like chicken on a stick, only for more adventurous people," said vendor Neil Plotkin.

You can find "gator on a stick" among the numerous food vendors on the Du Quoin State Fair Grounds. According to some, the fair food has become just as much of a draw as the multitude of events and entertainment.

"That's one of the things older people come to the fair for. Not the rides, just food, because it's awesome," said vendor Bailey Scott.