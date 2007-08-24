Police Bust Large Pot Growing Operation

By: Arnold Wyrick

UNION COUNTY, Ill. - Drug task force agents in Union County moved in on the marijuana growing operation just before sunrise Friday morning. Once they got inside they found exactly what they were looking for, one of the largest illegal drug operations to date.

"We took more than 150-cannibis plants off the property. You're looking at probably a $1,000 each for the mature plants. And we also recovered some weapons from the residence. So that's going to be separate charges," said Union County Sheriff David Livesay.

The huge drug bust comes on the heels of months of investigative work by the Union County Sheriff's office, the Anna Police Department and the Jonesboro Police Department in conjunction with the Jackson County Safe House program.

"We've had an ongoing investigation for several months here over the summer of some illegal activity in the rural Cobden area, in reference to this marijuana growing operation," Sheriff Livesay said.

While police won't release the exact location of the drug operation, they have released the names of two people arrested at the home.

They've been identified as 32-year-old Kenneth Pearson and 28-year-old Courtney Ross, both of Cobden. Both suspects face criminal charges of unlawful possession of cannabis, unlawful production of cannabis, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.