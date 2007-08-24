New Kind of Knee Replacement Surgery

By: Wes Wallace

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - More than a half million Americans undergo knee replacement surgery each year, and there's a new procedure that could have them up and running faster than before.

"It's called the OtisKnee procedure, and it means a shorter surgery, less rehabilitation, and less time away from work," said Dr. William Kapp.

Dr. Kapp performed the surgery on Coop Dirnberger's left knee a few months ago. He did the old procedure on the right knee last September.

"I had a lot of pain with the first surgery and much less on the second," said Dirnberger. "I can really feel a difference in my knees."

The new method involves taking an MRI of the knee, so an exact replacement can be created. In the past, pre-made knee parts were used that weren't always an exact fit.