Man Faces Child Molestation Charges

By: Heartland News

DEXTER, Mo. - A Dexter man faces felony child molestation charges.

Dolan Curtis Holmes, 27, faces two counts of first-degree Class C felony of endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of first-degree Class B felony of child molestation, and an unclassified felony of first-degree statutory rape.

Police say Holmes molested two children under the age of 14 while staying the night at the victims' home.

Investigators say the family considered Holmes a friend.

Dolan is in the Stoddard County Jail on $50,000 dollars cash bond.