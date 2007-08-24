Man Admits to Attempted Robbery at Knifepoint

By: Christy Hendricks

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. - A McCracken County man faces felony robbery charges after he threatened a woman at knifepoint.

Daniel M. Santollo, 18, faces a first degree class B felony robbery charge.

According to the McCracken County Sherriff's Department, Laurie Pittman says a man asked her for a ride while she was at a gas station. After the ride, the man pulled a knife on her and demanded money.