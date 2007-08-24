Man Admits to Attempted Robbery at Knifepoint - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

McCracken County, KY

Man Admits to Attempted Robbery at Knifepoint

By: Christy Hendricks

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. - A McCracken County man faces felony robbery charges after he threatened a woman at knifepoint.

Daniel M. Santollo, 18, faces a first degree class B felony robbery charge.

According to the McCracken County Sherriff's Department, Laurie Pittman says a man asked her for a ride while she was at a gas station.  After the ride, the man pulled a knife on her and demanded money.

Santollo admitted to the robbery and said after the victim pleaded for her life, he said he was sorry, got out of the car, and ran down the street.

