Marion City Councilman Dies

Marion, IL

By: Heartland News

MARION, Ill. - Marion City Councilman Bob Boyt has died.

Mayor Bob Butler says Boyt became ill this weekend, and was taken to Saint Louis University Hospital for bleeding from the brain.

Visitation begins Saturday August 25th at the Mitchell Hughes Funeral Home in Marion, from 5 p.m. until 9p.m.

Funeral services will be Sunday at 1:30.

