Many people have probably felt sickened over details of NFL quarterback Michael Vick and his alleged dogfighting enterprise.

Many people have probably felt sickened over details of NFL quarterback Michael Vick and his alleged dogfighting enterprise.

Minor League Team Hands Out Vick Chew Toys

By: Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Dogs around the Twin Cities new have a Michael Vick pig to chew on.

The St. Paul Saints minor league baseball team handed out the chew toy to the first 1,500 fans at its home game Tuesday night. It's the team mascot, a pig, in the Atlanta Falcons team colors and with Vick's name and number on it.

Saints promotion director Jack Weatherman says the team wanted to take a stand on the dogfighting charges against Vick. Weatherman says the public reaction has been totally one-sided, with many fans asking if they can buy the Vick chew toy -- and with absolutely no negative reaction.

Weatherman says the Atlanta Falcons have not contacted him, either.