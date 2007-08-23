Traffic Ticket Myths and Truths

By: Arnold Wyrick

So what are the myths and truths about beating a traffic ticket?

Well according to www.notspeeding.com these are the most common myths about traffic tickets;

8 common ticket myths



1. If the officer makes a single mistake on your ticket, the case is dropped.

2. If the officer doesn't show up in court, you automatically win.

3. Red cars get more tickets.

4. You need a lawyer to beat a ticket.

5. If you get a ticket in another state, your home state won't find out about it.

6. You can make up an excuse to get out of the ticket.

7. A radar detector will ensure that you never get pulled over.

8. If you don't sign the ticket, it will be dismissed.

Okay let's sort a few of these really big ones out for you. What about those mistakes on a traffic ticket, can they cause your ticket to be dismissed?

"Not necessarily it depends on the mistake. If there's a date or a time issue something like that, yes the ticket can be dismissed. But, it's not automatic if there are any trivial mistakes," said Chief Jeff Bock with the Murphysboro Police Department.

Alright then, what about having a radar detector, do you still get a ticket?

"Yes, you do because by the time that thing goes off I've already got you. And after every ticket we have to calibrate our machine to prove it's reading the radar beam correctly," Chief Bock said.

There's one thing that many drivers feel isn't a myth when it comes to getting a ticket, or getting out of one and that's who you are.

"My mom got a speeding ticket a few weeks ago. And she wasn't speeding we even checked her speedometer, she didn't get out of it. I've seen it happen more than once, around here. I's just who you are," said Danielle Santor of Carterville, Illinois.

And what about the really big one, if the officer doesn't show up in court, do you go free?

"Well I think they could possibly squash the whole thing. I think that's how that all works," said Keenan Perez of Carterville, Illinois.

"That's right, if the officer does not show for a court appearance on a trial, the ticket will be dismissed. The officer must show in order to prove the case," Chief Bock said.

And finally what about those red cars, do those drivers get more tickets then any other colored cars on the roads?

"Well it doesn't really matter what color the car is to me. But, red ones are more often sports cars that people tend to drive a little faster than a family passenger vehicle," Chief Bock said.

Also keep in mind that signing the back of a ticket does not automatically admit your guilt. All it does is obligate you to comply with the court proceedings on the case.