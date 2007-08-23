Police Arrest Fugitive After Call About Man Chasing Man with Sword - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Marshall County, KY

Police Arrest Fugitive After Call About Man Chasing Man with Sword

Edward Burns Edward Burns

Police Arrest Fugitive After Call About Man Chasing Man with Sword
By: Christy Hendricks

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. - An Illinois man faces charges of being a fugitive from another state.

Police found Edward I. Burns, 56, of Gilbertsville, Illinois on in Marshall County, Kentucky.  Police found Burns after a man called saying someone was chasing him with a sword. Burns is being held in the Marshall County Detention Center.

Powered by Frankly