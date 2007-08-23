Suspicious Package Left at Courthouse - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mayfield, KY

Suspicious Package Left at Courthouse

Suspicious Package Left at Courthouse
By: Heartland News

MAYFIELD, Ky. - It was an unexpected day off for workers at the Graves County Courthouse.

A suspicious package kept them out of the building most of the day.

A worker found a fried chicken box with a note attached for Graves County Judge Deborah Crooks at the back door of the courthouse.

The Paducah Bomb Squad was called in and blew up the box.

Anyone with information about the suspicious package at the Graves County Courthouse is asked to contact Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721.

 

Powered by Frankly