Suspicious Package Left at Courthouse

By: Heartland News

MAYFIELD, Ky. - It was an unexpected day off for workers at the Graves County Courthouse.

A suspicious package kept them out of the building most of the day.

A worker found a fried chicken box with a note attached for Graves County Judge Deborah Crooks at the back door of the courthouse.

The Paducah Bomb Squad was called in and blew up the box.