Jackson, MO

Man Accused of Parental Kidnapping Found
By: Christy Hendricks

JACKSON, Mo. - Police say a man accused of parental kidnapping has been found and his three children are safe.

Adam James Pickett, 31, of Jackson, Missouri, faces three counts of class D felong parental kidnapping.

Police say he took his three children ages nine, five and two and was found in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

