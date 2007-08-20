Fire Kills Nearly 100 Animals

By: CJ Cassidy

FARMINGTON, Mo. - There's new details on a house fire in Farmington, Missouri, that killed a whole houseful of animals.

Firefighters with the Wolf Creek Fire District say an electric extension cord sparked the fire Friday morning while the people who lived there were away.

In all, there were 90 birds, four dogs and three cats inside, and they all died in the fire.

The owner of the house operates an exotic bird breeding business, and because the house was out in the county there wasn't a limit on the number of animals they could keep.

"My poor babies. When Kelly heard she went into grand mal seizures, and had to be rushed to the hospital," Barbara Inman said. She allowed her business partner Kelly Thompson, to live in her old house with her husband and keep an eye on the exotic birds they bred.

Inman says Kelly's still hurting after losing her animals in the fire that destroyed in their home.

"Kelly's dogs, she had them for 11 to 17 years, and brought them from California, with her cats," Inman said.

Fire crews at the scene say despite the intense heat they battled, some sounds from inside the home chilled them to the bone.

"I could hear dogs inside barking and carrying on. Then I heard another sound, it was muffled and sounded like someone trying to ask for help. I heard this two or three times, then it stopped," Farmington Fire Chief Phil Johnson said.

Turns out those cries came from talking parrots trapped in cages inside.

"I went into the fire after they got it out. We kept the little birds in a room the fire hadn't affected, but they had smoke inhalation and were covered in soot, the ones. The talking parrots further up were just bones," said Inman said.

Inman also blames herself for the structure of the house.

Fire crews say a tin roof on top of an existing roof, intensified the flames.

For now, Inman says she and her partner just want to pick up the pieces.

"I don't know if either one of us can handle raising them. It's all we can do to feed and water what we've got left," she said.

The birds Inman's talking about that she still has left were housed elsewhere.

Her business partner did not have any kind of insurance, so besides her pets, she also lost everything else she owned.