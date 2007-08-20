Missing Teen Found Alive - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missing Teen Found Alive

By: Heartland News

A missing Jackson County teen has been found. 

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Deparment, 14-year-old Paden Satterfield has been found alive and well in a home in Collinsville, Illinois.

Deputies tell Heartland News they are now considering this just a case of a runaway teen and suspect no foul play.

Satterfield left her home last Saturday morning.

Since then her parents posted fliers all over town.

The teen is safe and will soon be coming home.

