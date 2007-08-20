Saturday marks one week since Paden Satterfield ran away from her Murphysboro home. Paden's parents are at a loss.

Missing Teen Found Alive

By: Heartland News

A missing Jackson County teen has been found.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Deparment, 14-year-old Paden Satterfield has been found alive and well in a home in Collinsville, Illinois.

Deputies tell Heartland News they are now considering this just a case of a runaway teen and suspect no foul play.

Satterfield left her home last Saturday morning.

Since then her parents posted fliers all over town.