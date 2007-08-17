Suspect Identified in Paducah Bank Robbery - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah, KY

Suspect Identified in Paducah Bank Robbery

Rodney Prewitt Rodney Prewitt

Suspect Identified in Paducah Bank Robbery
By: Christy Hendricks

PADUCAH, Ky. - Paducah police have identified the man they believe robbed a Paducah bank.

Rodney Wayne Prewitt, 40, of Charlestown, Indiana is charged with first-degree robbery.  Police say he also uses the name James Adrian Hardin.  Police obtained a warrant for his arrest late Friday afternoon.

A bank teller told Paducah police that a man walked into the Regions Bank on Hinkleville Road Thursday afternoon, handed her a note, and demanded money.  He then displayed a handgun.  No one was injured in the robbery.

Hardin is described as a white male about 5'4" to 5'6" with long, shaggy gray hair and a goatee.  He was wearing a pink fanny pack, blue and white T-shirt and blue hat

Call the Paducah Police Dapartment at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 270-443-TELL if you have information about Prewitt's whereabouts.

 

Powered by Frankly