Police are searching for a bank robbery suspect in Paducah, Kentucky.

Suspect Identified in Paducah Bank Robbery

By: Christy Hendricks

PADUCAH, Ky. - Paducah police have identified the man they believe robbed a Paducah bank.

Rodney Wayne Prewitt, 40, of Charlestown, Indiana is charged with first-degree robbery. Police say he also uses the name James Adrian Hardin. Police obtained a warrant for his arrest late Friday afternoon.

A bank teller told Paducah police that a man walked into the Regions Bank on Hinkleville Road Thursday afternoon, handed her a note, and demanded money. He then displayed a handgun. No one was injured in the robbery.

Hardin is described as a white male about 5'4" to 5'6" with long, shaggy gray hair and a goatee. He was wearing a pink fanny pack, blue and white T-shirt and blue hat