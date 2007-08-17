Check out these sites for tips to protect yourself against scams and information about filing complaints.

Scammed!

By: Wes Wallace

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - You probably get them by the dozens in the mail, letters claiming you've won thousands or even millions of dollars. While some of the contests might be legitimate, there are many out there waiting for to take victim's money.

"I called and they promised me I'd get $250,000," said Linda Miller. "Then they wanted me to wire them $2500 just to cover insurance."

We sat with Miller as she waited for the phone call. The scam artist at the other end of the phone said the couriers were at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport (CGI) waiting to clear customs. Of course, there's not a customs counter at CGI.

After numerous attempts to call back, no one answered the phone.

"I feel awful, spending all that money, and they just took it away, " said Miller, "Now I want to warn others about it. If they say send money, don't because it's a scam."