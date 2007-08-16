Police Search for Man Charged with Assault

By: Christy Hendricks

PADUCAH, Ky. - Police are searching for a man they say shot at another man early Thursday morning.

Paducah police say Desmond Bailey, 20, scuffled with another man and then shot at him in the 1200 block of Oscar Cross Boulevard. He faces second-degree assault charges.

The victim was treated at a local hospital and didn't know if he was grazed by a bullet or just received scrapes from the fight.