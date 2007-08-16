New Details in Alleged Herrin Beating - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Herrin, IL

New Details in Alleged Herrin Beating

By: Heartland News

HERRIN, Ill. - The investigation into an alleged beating of a Marine Iraq war veteran by off-duty officers continues in southern Illinois.

Now, a Williamson County deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the Illinois State Police investigation.

A job offer to another person as an auxilliary deputy with the department was withdrawn after he was implicated by investigators.

Derek Wynn, 24, of Herrin filed the assualt and property damage complaints after he says the officers followed him from a local bar to his home and began beating him.

