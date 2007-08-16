New Details in Alleged Herrin Beating

By: Heartland News

HERRIN, Ill. - The investigation into an alleged beating of a Marine Iraq war veteran by off-duty officers continues in southern Illinois.

Now, a Williamson County deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the Illinois State Police investigation.

A job offer to another person as an auxilliary deputy with the department was withdrawn after he was implicated by investigators.