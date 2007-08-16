Bank Robbery in Paducah - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah, KY

Bank Robbery in Paducah

Bank Robbery in Paducah
By: Heartland News

PADUCAH, Ky. - Police are investigating a bank robbery in Paducah, Kentucky.

Paducah police say a man entered the Regions Bank on Hinkleville Road in front of Kentcky Oaks Mall about 1:35 p.m. Thursday, handed the teller a note and demanded money.  The teller told police then the suspect lifted his shirt and displayed a handgun.

The bank robbery suspect is described as a white male about 5'6" in his late 30's to early 40's with long, shaggy gray hair and a goatee.  He was wearing a pink fanny pack, blue and white T-shirt and blue hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 270-443-TELL.

Powered by Frankly