Paducah police have identified the man they believe robbed a Paducah bank.

Bank Robbery in Paducah

By: Heartland News

PADUCAH, Ky. - Police are investigating a bank robbery in Paducah, Kentucky.

Paducah police say a man entered the Regions Bank on Hinkleville Road in front of Kentcky Oaks Mall about 1:35 p.m. Thursday, handed the teller a note and demanded money. The teller told police then the suspect lifted his shirt and displayed a handgun .

The bank robbery suspect is described as a white male about 5'6" in his late 30's to early 40's with long, shaggy gray hair and a goatee. He was wearing a pink fanny pack, blue and white T-shirt and blue hat.