Police, Friends Search for Missing Juggalo

By: Carly O'Keefe

CAVE-IN-ROCK, Ill. - Police and Emergency Management Agency (EMA) officials are searching for a missing Insane Clown Posse fan. Shane Barnett, 30, of Indianapolis was last seen Saturday night at the Hardin County Hospital.

Barnett is a white male, between 5' 5" and 5' 7" tall and 120-130 lbs. He attended the weekend Insane Clown Posse concert at Hog Rock Campground near Cave-in-Rock. On Saturday, he was treated at the Hardin County Hospital for heat exhaustion. Reports indicate Barnett was released from the hospital and dropped back off at the campground. His friends never found him.

Barnett has facial piercings, tattoos on his arms, neck, head, and chest. According to his friends, Barnett is not wilderness savvy and is more of a city dweller, but he is not the type to venture out on his own or go four days without calling his friends or family.

"The people that came into contact with him said he was very much delirious from the heat and I'm sure it's a case of heat exhaustion and he's lost he's never been outside of Indianapolis before, you know," said Barnett's friend Nick Handy.

Hardin County EMA officials brought in a bloodhound to search the campground for Barnett and called in Williamson County's K-9 cadaver unit. Wednesday, boats were also on the Ohio River looking for the missing man.