Southeast Marching Band Gets Big Boost

By: Wes Wallace

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - With twice as many members in this year's Golden Eagles Marching Band, there's a lot of excitement at Southeast Missouri State University.

"It's the largest group I've had in my 17 years here at Southeast," said Director of Bands Barry Bernhardt.

Senior Amber Rhodes calls it "a big family." Now there are more than 150 students in band and color guard. That's up from about 78 last year.