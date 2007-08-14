State Police Investigate Alleged Assault

By: Arnold Wyrick

HERRIN, Ill. - The Illinois State Police are investigating a complaint filed by a Herrin man who alleges off-duty police officers attacked him.

Derek Wynn, 24, of Herrin says four off-duty police officers tried to attack him early Monday morning as he was leaving Chevy's bar in Herrin.

Once Wynn arrived at his home located at 201 West Herrin Street, he says those same four men broke out the windows in his car and began beating him.

As a result of the Illinois State Police investigation, one officer with the Energy Police Department has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the state police investigation. A part-time dispatcher with the Herrin Police Department who is also implicated by investigators to be involved in the alleged assault resigned on Tuesday.

According to Wynn's father, his son has numerous bruises and contusions from the alleged attack.