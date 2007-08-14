Boy Shot, Killed at Mobile Home Park

By: Heartland News

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. - A local 15 year old faces murder charges following the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy.

Graves County authorities announced the charges late Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at the Country Living Mobile Home Court between Mayfield and Farmington Monday night.

Police say the 15 year old is the victim's neighbor.

The Graves County Coroner said Dustin Doughty, 11, died of a gunshot wound to the head.