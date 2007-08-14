Hot Jobs: Farrier Service

By: Holly Brantley

ADVANCE, Mo. - Jason and Curtis Griffin know a thing or two about horses. They operate Griffin's Farrier Service. The brothers grew up around horses, and between them have more than 25 years combined experience with hot and cold shoeing. But, don't be fooled, this job is nothing but hot!

"This is one of those jobs that you sweat even in December," said Jason Griffin.

Curtis and Jason also break horses.

"It's just one of those things," said Jason. "We were raised around horses. That's all week now."

Supporting the weight of an animal that weighs 1000 pounds toughens up any cowboy.

It's a hot job thanks to more than just the sun.

"His natural temperature is 101, 102 degrees," said Jason. "He's sweating he's fighting flies and you're holding him up."

"You might show up on somebody's farm and they might not have a good shade tree around," said Curtis. "You might be working out in the sun."

For these brothers, horses are in their blood. With or without the heat, they say there's nothing they'd rather do.