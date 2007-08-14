#89 Brian Heisserer - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Nickname:  "Bubba"

Height: 6' 3 1/2"
Weight: 239 lbs
Years Experience: 3
College: Southeast Missouri State University
Favorite part about Football Friday: Throwing out the records and watching some smash mouth football.
