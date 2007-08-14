Several Heartland Schools Get Bad Grade

Twenty-two Southeast Missouri school districts were notified that they are unlikely to meet "adequate yearly progress".

Heartland Schools Get Bad Grade in State Report

By: Wes Wallace

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - More than 20 Southeast Missouri school districts get a bad grade from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

That includes Cape Central Middle School.

"It's nothing to get upset about at this time," explained Dr. David Scala with Cape Girardeau Public Schools. "We would like to put the information out there correctly, and it's frustrating right now at the beginning of the school year, so we say we've got some more numbers to look at first, and we don't know all the reasons why we might or might not belong on that list."

Some of the criteria includes graduation and dropout rates, or even MAP scores, but those test numbers won't be released until Friday, which just adds to the wait and see situation.

With the first day of school just around the corner, Dr. Scala wants to remind parents not to get too worried just yet.

"It's interesting to note, some schools who were cited for high performance might make the list too, so it's very confusing to explain to parents," said Scala.