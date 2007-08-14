Airline Announces Date for Return of Air Service

By: Ryan Tate

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- Fred deLeeuw is the President of Big Sky Airlines, and told the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Board Monday his company will begin service in Southeast Missouri in early November.

"We've had a long drought. Fred said it doesn't do any good to have an air passenger airport without any air passenger service," Airport Manager Bruce Loy said.

Big Sky will begin with two flights daily to Cincinnati, Ohio, the hub of Delta Airlines. deLeeuw said a third flight will be added after a few months.

"We were awarded the project in March, and wanted to begin service in July, but have been trying to find pilots to service the Airport," deLeeuw said.

The recent pilot shortage caused delays in Big Sky beginning at the C.G.R.A., and caused its predecessor's demise.

RegionsAir, operating American Connection to St. Louis, was grounded in March by the Federal Aviation Administration for problems with their pilots. Since then, there has been no passenger air service out of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

