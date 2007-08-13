Dry Weather Across the Heartland

By: Holly Brantley

Local farmers across the area say current weather conditions are some of the driest they've ever seen. For crops, heat damage means less total production. For cattle farmers, animals don't have as much to eat.

Meanwhile, firefighters say hot, dry weather played a role in a fire north of Marble Hill in Bollinger County. The home was vacant at the time. No one was injured.

"We only see fires like this when the weather is this dry," said Jack Watts of the Marble Hill Fire Department.