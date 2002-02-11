2/11/02 - Aquatic Therapy: Physical Therapy That Really Makes A Splash

Many people go to the gym for physical therapy, but what about going to the pool to get better? It's called aquatic therapy, and the patients at Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston are ready to dive right in.
Sally Neel is one of those patients. She says, "It just gets the muscle tone and the strength back so much faster." For Neel, aquatic therapy's really making a splash. She's doing it for a hip replacement surgery she had in late December. She needs exercise, but outside the water it's just too hard because of her injury. Her physical therapist, Tracy Davied says, "The pool enables her to do activities she could not do at this time, and it speeds the process of her getting well and getting on with life."
It's a process that Neel's familiar with. This was her second hip replacement surgery, her first was 11 years ago. But she says she's having an easier time getting back on her feet this time around, thanks to aquatic therapy. She says, "It's easier to move about in the water because it doesn't put stress on the new joint itself. It makes it easier on the muscles that are still not working well." "The buoyancy of the water allows decreased weight baring through the joints and it makes it easier for her to do the things she needs to do,
Most of the patients who come to the pool are just like Neel. They come two times a week, and stay in the pool for about 45 minutes, and then go to the gym for 45 minutes. It takes them about six to eight weeks of physical therapy for them to reach their goal. Davied says, "She needs to walk without a device, that's what she did before, and of course she wants to get back to that. She needs to be independent with shopping and going back out in the community again, the things she did befNeel's therapy isn't over when her aquatic therapy ends. She has a list of exercises she does at home to help her get better.
Women who survive a heart attack are less likely than men to receive cholesterol-lowering statin drugs that can reduce the risk of another heart attack or stroke, a new study finds.
Women who survive a heart attack are less likely than men to receive cholesterol-lowering statin drugs that can reduce the risk of another heart attack or stroke, a new study finds.
People with chronic back pain often try painkillers and other treatments without success. Now, a new study suggests a program of education and exercise may provide relief.
People with chronic back pain often try painkillers and other treatments without success. Now, a new study suggests a program of education and exercise may provide relief.
While only 5 percent to 10 percent of cancers are caused by an inherited gene mutation, genetic testing may benefit people with a strong history of family cancer, an expert in genetics suggests.
While only 5 percent to 10 percent of cancers are caused by an inherited gene mutation, genetic testing may benefit people with a strong history of family cancer, an expert in genetics suggests.
Yoga at school might work wonders for the younger set, new research suggests.
Yoga at school might work wonders for the younger set, new research suggests.
It's no secret that weight gain results from consuming too many calories. But at its core is an imbalance of healthy and unhealthy habits.
It's no secret that weight gain results from consuming too many calories. But at its core is an imbalance of healthy and unhealthy habits.
There is an investigation into a multi-state cluster of E. coli infections linked to chopped romaine lettuce.
There is an investigation into a multi-state cluster of E. coli infections linked to chopped romaine lettuce.
Of the three who were wrongly diagnosed with cancer, two underwent lumpectomies and radiation treatments.
Of the three who were wrongly diagnosed with cancer, two underwent lumpectomies and radiation treatments.
Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau is now offering the LINX Reflux Management System procedure for those who suffer from acid reflux.
Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau is now offering the LINX Reflux Management System procedure for those who suffer from acid reflux.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health is recommending hepatitis A vaccinations for everyone in six counties associated with an outbreak of the illness.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health is recommending hepatitis A vaccinations for everyone in six counties associated with an outbreak of the illness.
New research suggests that many more lung cancer patients may benefit from treatments that boost the immune system, which have scored some of their biggest wins until now in less common forms of the disease.
New research suggests that many more lung cancer patients may benefit from treatments that boost the immune system, which have scored some of their biggest wins until now in less common forms of the disease.
Since Jan. 1, the Kentucky Department of Health has confirmed 103 cases of acute Hepatitis A.
Since Jan. 1, the Kentucky Department of Health has confirmed 103 cases of acute Hepatitis A.
Fewer dental cavities are found in kids and young adults. Even so, some minority groups are still most at risk.
Fewer dental cavities are found in kids and young adults. Even so, some minority groups are still most at risk.
The CDC said 35 people have gotten sick and 22 were hospitalized - three of whom had a type of kidney failure.
The CDC said 35 people have gotten sick and 22 were hospitalized - three of whom had a type of kidney failure.
The MammVan recently made stops in rural parts of Heartland.
The MammVan recently made stops in rural parts of Heartland.