To: Barbara Cannady, Scott County

Dear Barbara,

During this time of uncertainty in our country, you can at least find comfort in knowing my love for you will always remain the same. I hope this letter finds you well. There is so much going on in both of our lives, it seems we hardly ever take time out for each other. And with you being so far away, over there in Italy, I worry about you so much. I'm glad you have Rich there with you, watching over you.

Barbara, I want you to know, that while you're my niece, I think of you as my daughter and even more so, my friend. Despite the time difference, I never mind waking up to hear your voice. My girls miss you so much. Tiffany and Bre'Onne think of you as a sister. I know Tiffany can't stop talking about her time spent with you in March.

We are so proud of you. You always excel in everything you do. You were tops in your graduating class, and now you're moving up in rank in the Air Force, breaking barriers. We always knew you would. I know you're worried about your next test, but you can rest assured, I've already gotten confirmation from God. Know that he is always on your side.

While we know you won't be out there on the front lines fighting for our country, there are times when you are placed in harms way, sometimes on missions that you can't tell us about. We are praying God will guide your footsteps and help you to make good decisions and stay safe.

Miraculously, I've managed to stay out of the hospital for weeks, now. (Knock on wood.) Your Dad's also hanging in there.

We can't wait until you come home again, until then know that we love you.

Your Aunt Mary